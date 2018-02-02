Police aware of threat to Kasganj victim's kin

[India], February 02 (ANI): Hours after the father of Kasganj violence victim Chandan Gupta alleged that his family was receiving death threats, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said that they have taken cognizance of the matter.

Sushil Gupta, the deceased's father, had earlier told ANI that some people came to his residence and warned him of dire consequences.

VS Meena, Inspector General, Public Grievance said that the police is in touch with Sushil and probing the matter.

"We have taken cognizance and a police officer from Kasganj has been in contact with the father of Kasganj Clashes victim Chandan Gupta," he said.

The IG further said that strict action will be taken against those responsible and investigation will be launched if Chandan's father registers a complaint. Chandan died during a violent clash that broke out in Kasganj on January 26. (ANI)