Police bust gambling racket in Delhi, arrest three

[India], June 3 (ANI): The police have busted a gambling racket in Delhi's Garhi area.

According to the police, cash worth Rs. 2,43, 200, four gold rings, a gold bracelet, three gold chains, two gold lockets, five mobile phones, playing cards, dices, etcetera were recovered from the possession of the accused persons.

They arrested three accused who were identified as Sunny Bablu, Sanjay and Sagar.

Acting on the information provided by another accused, Ravi Gangwal, the three accused were arrested from Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats, Garhi, said a police official.

A case under the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)