Police bust gang of turtle smugglers

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Friday busted an international gang of turtle smugglers and arrested one person from Kanpur.

The police have also recovered 27 kg of dried turtle calipee from the accused, identified as Mohammad Salim Sheikh, who hails from West Bengal.

The species of turtle calipee that has been recovered from Salim is found around the Ganga, Gomti, Ghaghra and Gandak rivers, read an official note.

The accused was taken into custody from Kanpur railway station.During interrogation, Salim had revealed that he was a part of an international gang of turtle smuggling, it added. (ANI)