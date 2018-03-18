Police bust online cheating racket in Rajasthan

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): The second phase of constable recruitment examination was cancelled on Thursday after police authorities had arrested eight people in connection with an online cheating racket.

The exam was scheduled to be held from March 20-31.

On Friday, the cyber cell of the city police arrested eight people after they were found to be sitting outside an examination hall and helping the candidates with their laptops.

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with online cheating rackets busted by the state police.(ANI)