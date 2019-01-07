Police busts prostitution racket, rescues two girls

In a major crack, the Goa Police busted a prostitution racket after the arrest of one person and the rescue of two girls.

The accused identified as 30-year-old Samrat is a native of Jind district in Haryana.

Inspector Jivba Dalvi said, "We received an input about a pimp operating the Candolim and Calangute area from some days. Based on reliable tip-off, we were informed that the accused pimp was coming on a scooter to deliver the two girls to a customer for prostitution."

Following the information, a team consisting of police and NGO members was formed to nab the pimp and rescue the victims.

"A decoy customer was sent and when the accused arrived on the Fascino scooter, it was intercepted and accused was nabbed after about two and a half hour operation. Three mobile phones, Rs. 10,000 cash and the scooter were recovered from his possession," Dalvi added. The rescued girls have been sent to a State Protective Home. A case has been registered under section 370, and 370(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4, 5 and 7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act has been registered. Further investigation in the matter is underway.(ANI)