Police case against Tamil TV channel condemned

Chennai: Political parties on Sunday condemned a case registered by the Tamil Nadu Police against a TV channel, one of its employees and a movie director in connection with a debate held in Coimbatore.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said the case was an attack on the freedom of the press.

The Puthiathalaimurai channel recorded the debate on Friday based on the topic whether the protests in Tamil Nadu were for the people's rights or for political reasons.

Leaders of various political parties participated in the debate.

A group of people started shouting when movie director Ameer started to speak. Attempts to pacify the sloganeers were in vain and the programme was cut short. The police registered the case after receiving a complaint from the hall owners. The CPI's Tamil Nadu Secretary R.Mutharasan demanded that the state government withdraw the cases. Condemning the police action, the Madras Reporters Guild in a statement termed the case frivolous and unwarranted. "The case tantamounts to curbing not only freedom of the press but also freedom of speech and expression which is guaranteed under the Constitution," the statement said. "Opinions expressed by various politicians and political parties during such current affairs programmes are not those of the channel. Diverse opinions are expressed during such programmes, and the channels are in no way responsible for the statements and views of such political parties and politicians," it added.