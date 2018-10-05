Police complaint against Tanushree Dutta for 'defaming' Raj Thackeray

New Delhi: A non-cognisable offence complaint has been filed against Tanushree Dutta by one Sumant Dhas for allegedly defaming MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the party. The complaint was filed at Kaij police station in Beed district of Maharashtra.

Tanushree had alleged that the MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle on the sets of the 2009 film, Horn Ok Pleasss.

The MNS youth wing on Wednesday had handed over a letter to the makers of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss after the reports of Tanushree participating in the ongoing season came out. The party workers threatened violence on the set in Lonavala if the former actress was let in.

Many Bollywood celebrities have, on the other hand, have expressed their opinion over the matter and celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna have even supported Tanushree. The former Miss India has accused Nana Patekar of harassing her 10 years ago during the shoot of the film Horn Ok Pleasss. The claims were later denied by Nana Patekar and he has even sent her a legal notice.