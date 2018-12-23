Police conduct raids at 5 places in Indore

, (ANI): Lokayukta Police on Sunday conducted raids at five places here in connection with a case of disproportionate assets.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lokayukta, Dilip Soni said, "A case regarding disproportionate assets was filed against RN Saxena, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Forest, Mhow. Some cash, property papers and bank accounts have been seized."

Soni said the further investigation in the matter is underway. He said along with his house, the investigation is going on at various hotels and places belonging to Saxena.

"During the raids at five places relating to Saxena and his family members, a huge amount of cash, jewellery, four wheelers, and various other luxury items have been recovered from his house," said Soni.(ANI)