Police crack Ghaziabad burglary case, five arrested

Ghaziabad: Police on Saturday said they have solved a burglary committed at a doctor's residence here on November 28 and arrested all the accused, along with the looted valuables.

"On the basis of CCTV footage, the police cracked the case and arrested the five robbers involved in the case," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) H.N. Singh told media persons.

The police also recovered the looted articles, including gold jewellery and cash, along with the weapons used in the crime.

The SSP said on getting clues from the CCTV footage, the police picked up suspects who confessed their crime during interrogation and led the police to recover the items looted from the victim's house. The robbers have been identified as Gaurav Thakur of Bareilly, Yogendra Pal of Meerut, and Sonu, Deepak and Billu -- all residents of Bulandshahr. The police recovered Rs 2.60 lakh cash, eight silver coins, a gold coin, an Apple iPhone, four silver glasses, two pistols, a knife and two motorcycles, among other articles. Screening of their crime record revealed that they were involved in 22 criminal cases in Ghaziabad and surrounding areas. They were also involved in several cases of dacoity in various cities, including Jaipur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahr, between 2006 and 2017. On November 28 morning, these robbers had looted cash, jewellery and other valuables worth lakhs from a doctor's house in Vasundhara residential locality under Indirapuram Police Station of Ghaziabad. The robbers posing as patients barged into the residence-clinic of neurologist Dr Neeraj Agrawal. Using staircase, they reached the first floor of the house where the doctor, his wife and mother live. They overpowered the doctor and looted the cash and valuables on gunpoint.