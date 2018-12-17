Police custody of arrested Khalistani supporter extended till Dec 31

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Police custody of Khalistani supporter Harpal Singh, who was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police from Pune earlier this month, has been extended by Pune session Court till December 31.

Singh was arrested on December 2 from Chakan in Pune for having links with Khalistan movement. He was allegedly in contact with some Khalistani activists from India and Pakistan.

The accused was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sections by the ATS. (ANI)