Police destroy seized ganja in Tripura

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive the Tripura police on Thursday destroyed ganja (dry cannabis) worth approximately Rs 3 crore.

AK Shukla, DGP Tripura told ANI, "5,957 kgs of ganja worth approximately Rs 3 crore that was seized earlier is being destroyed."

"It is a part of our fight against the drug menace in the state," he said.

This comes two days after the police department in Agartala destroyed large number of bottles of Bangladesh-bound smuggled cough syrup and huge quantities of marijuana, worth Rs 1 crore.DIG Home Guard UK Majumder said, "1,947kg of ganja (marijuana) and 20,050 bottles of Phensedyl, worth more than 1 crore that was seized earlier by two police stations is being destroyed." (ANI)