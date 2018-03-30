Police detain Delhi coaching centre owner Vicky, the alleged man behind CBSE paper leak

New Delhi: Probing a CBSE question paper leak, police on Thursday detained a Delhi-based coaching centre owner and a businessman for interrogation, an officer said.





The police said Vicky Wadhwa, who runs a coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar for Maths and Science subjects, has been detained for his alleged role in circulating the leaked papers of classes 10 and 12.





"The CBSE officials received a complaint via fax from an unknown person on March 23 that Vicky is involved in the leak of question papers," said a police officer.



CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police says it received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar behind CBSE paper leak. This person, as per the complaint, runs a coaching institute. pic.twitter.com/0KLQ3GIQry — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018 The FIR, registered by the Crime Branch on the complaint of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), also mentioned Vicky's name, the officer added.

A Delhi-based businessman was also being questioned after some students said they received the question papers from him on Whatsapp, he said.

According to the officer, the CBSE academic unit at Rouse Avenue had on March 26 received some sheets of handwritten answers of Economics paper before the exam commenced.

Some tutors and teachers of a few other coaching centres are also under the scanner, the officer said.

"Police are suspecting a strong syndicate involved in the question paper leak. We will also question CBSE officers who could be involved," he added.