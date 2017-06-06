Police did not fire on farmers: MP Home Minister

[India] June 6, (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday said that police had not fired on farmers protesting for raising prices for their produce, adding that the state government has not imposed any curfew suspended internet services in the region.

"There was no firing from police,will look into the farmer's death," Singh told ANI.

Earlier, reports emerged that two farmers had died and four others were injured after police started firing in during farmer's protest in Mandsaur.

The Internet was also reportedly suspended in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain during the protest. Protestors were demanding higher prices for their produce, including onions and dal. They also wanted their loans to be waived as was being done in the BJP ruled states of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)