Police files chargesheet in APSC cash-for-job scam

[India], November 16 (ANI): The Assam Police has filed a chargesheet against the former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and few other members in connection with a cash-for-job scam.

"We are investigating Assam Public Service Commission scam. The chargesheet has been filed against a few members and the Chairman of the commission. Three others were probed and ousted from their posts. Investigation is on for 25 more people, out of whom 22 are in our custody, rest three will be nabbed soon," Director General of Police (DGP) Assam Mukesh Sahay said yesterday here.

He added, "We will take further action after we receive more answer scripts from APSC or those under our custody give us information on the modus operandi." Reportedly, a lookout notice has been issued in Assam to nab the three absconders, who have been identified as well. On November 11, Sahay had said that 21 people were arrested so far in connection with the cash-for-job scam in the APSC. The DGP told ANI, "Police have arrested 21 people in connection with the cash-for-job scam in the APSC and are on the lookout for four more civil services officials allegedly involved in it." Police had earlier identified 25 officers of the 2015 batch who had bribed APSC officials to get jobs through doctored answer scripts. Of the 25 officials, 13 are in Assam Civil Services, seven in Assam Police Services and the rest are in allied civil services. On November 8, police arrested 16 civil services officials in this regard. Rakesh Kumar Paul was arrested on November 4 last year after the arrest of its two members -- Samedur Rahman and Basanta Kumar Doley. Meanwhile, APSC Assistant Controller of Examinations Pabitra Kaibarta was nabbed later. (ANI)