Police killed farmers, admits Madhya Pradesh govt

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday confirmed that five farmers had lost their lives in police firing during a protest in the state's Mandsaur district.





"Earlier, there was information that police didn't open fire at the farmers, but later, we got the information that the farmers lost their lives in police firing. The chief minister has taken all the necessary decisions in this regard," the state home minister told ANI.





On Tuesday, Singh said a probe would be ordered into the firing incident and those found guilty would be punished.



Questioning Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mandsaur, Singh said the former does not need to visit as the situation is already under control.

"I want to know why Rahul Gandhi wants to come here when we are already tackling the situation here and have accepted all the demands of the farmers. Congress is conspiring to instigate the farmers to make the protest violent," Singh added.

Madhya Pradesh farmers hit the streets protesting over their demands for remunerative prices for their produce and a farm loan waiver not being met.

Apart from the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that they should be given Rs. 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs. 37 per litre.

This unfortunately took an ugly turn on Tuesday when five farmers were killed and eight others were injured in the firing by security forces.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain were also suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew was reportedly imposed.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs. one crore each to the victims' families while Rs. five lakh to the injured.

In a video message, Chouhan also promised a government job to each of the victims' kin.

The Madhya Pradesh government has been facing backlash from the opposition over the violence in the state with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi accusing the Centre of waging war against nation's farmers.

Taking to social media, Rahul said, "This government is at war with the farmers of our country."