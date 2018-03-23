Police nabs illegal weapon smugglers in Delhi

[India] March 23 (ANI): An inter-state weapon smuggling gang was nabbed here on Thursday.

A joint team of Inter-State Cell and Delhi Crime Branch nabbed a gang of five, by laying a trap owing to prior intelligence inputs.

According to an official statement, it so happened that the gang which entered Delhi near Karni Singh shooting range via Faridabad in Haryana, did not stop after police instructed it to.

The vehicle stopped for a brief moment before hitting a police barricade.

The convicted, seated inside the vehicle, fired two rounds, and the police also gave a fitting reply and thereby managing to burst one of the rear tyres of the vehicle, read the official statement. Two out of the five people escaped from the spot, but was apprehended on Friday. Police seized a total of five revolvers, two pistols and 29 live rounds. Earlier on January this year, a gang of five in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were arrested where a pistol and nine live cartridges were seized.(ANI)