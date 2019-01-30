'Police probing fake voter IDs of OP Rawat, Rajat Kumar'

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): The police on Tuesday informed that an investigation in the fake voter-ID case of chief election commissioner OP Rawat and state’s chief election officer Rajat Kumar is underway.

A complaint on January 26 was filed after duplicate voter ID cards in the names of former chief election commissioner OP Rawat and Telangana's chief election officer Rajat Kumar surfaced.

Jogaiah, Additional DCP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Central Crime Station, Hyderabad, speaking to ANI said, “On 26th January we received a complaint from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner stating that some unknown persons have uploaded documents for Voter ID card enrolment on the names of OP Rawat, Ex-CEC, Election Commission and Rajat Kumar, Telangana CEO, EC”,

“Their names were included in the voter list based on documents uploaded online by some unknown person. The accused had submitted the fake electric bill and fake voter card. We have registered a case and investigation is being carried on,” he added. A case has been registered under sections 419, 468, 471 as well as section 13 of Representation of the People Act, 1951. “Case is under investigation and we are probing as to who uploaded these documents and from where,” said Jogaiah. (ANI)