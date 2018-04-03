Police questions Delhi school principal in CBSE paper leak case

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday questioned the principal of the school, whose two teachers were arrested for their alleged role in CBSE paper leak.





On Sunday, two teachers of a private school - Rishabh and Rohit - along with a tutor of a coaching centre, Touqeer were arrested for their alleged involvement in leaking class 12 Economics paper.





The teachers allegedly opened the paper 30 minutes before the exam, clicked the picture and forwarded the same to the tutor.



More than 60 people have been questioned till now, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres. Also, more than 50 cell phones of students and tutors have been seized.

The CBSE also cracked a whip on its officials and suspended one with immediate effect for lax supervision in an examination centre (0859).

The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams held on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on Whatsapp.