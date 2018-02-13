Police, RAF deployed around Allahabad University

[India] Feb. 13 (ANI): Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed around Allahabad University campus after the death of LLB student Dileep Saroj.

Twenty-six-year-old Saroj was thrashed by a group of people during an argument in Katra Bazar on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The situation is tensed after a group of people burnt a bus on Monday in a protest against death of Saroj.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested the main accused in the case after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The police also identified, Vijay Shankar, a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) as one of the attackers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minitser Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced Rs. 20 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of Saroj. (ANI)