Police recover incriminating materials in Meghalaya's Tura

[India] Apr 30 (ANI): The Police on Sunday recovered incriminating materials from Rongbokgre and Dorengkigre village in Meghalaya's Tura district.

After a long search operation, the police search team managed to retrieve various items from different locations of the village.

One 7.62 Machine gun, one 7.62 SLR Assault Rifle, one DBBL, one DBBL barrel, eight wireless sets, thirteen wireless set batteries, five primed IED'S in plastic containers, six twelve volts batteries for IED, and five circuits for RC IED have been found.

The machine gun is one of the iconic weapons used by Meghalaya's top militant Sohan. Many pictures of him carrying the weapon were circulated in various groups on social media. (ANI)