Police refuse permission for Pak's Dawat-e-Islam event in Hyderabad

, (ANI): The police on Saturday refused to grant permission to a Pakistani organisation, Dawat-e-Islami, to hold a public event in the Old Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Zone, Amber Kishore Jha, said: "We have received a letter from Dawat-e-Islami seeking permission for an event to be held today and tomorrow here in Hyderabad's old city."

Opposing the event, many local religious organisations like All India Ulaima Mashaik Board, Quadria International, Sunni United Forum of India and Seerat un Nabi and some others had earlier written to the DCP South Zone requesting him not to grant permission for the event as it will pose a threat to the law and order situation.

"We had received letters from many local religious organisations requesting us not to allow Dawat-e-Islami organise the event in the old city. After evaluating and examining the claims and counterclaims, we decided not to grant permission to the organisation," the senior police official added. Dawat-e-Islami had requested to hold a two-day event in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday. It had been organising this event for the past two years in Hyderabad.(ANI)