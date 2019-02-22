Police register case in celebratory firing by BJYM president in Kanpur

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in an incident pertaining to celebratory firing at a function by the district president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, here on the intervening night of February 20-21.

In the video, the BJYM president can be seen brandishing his pistol while firing a few shots in the air at the function. Loud music can be heard playing in the background.

"A case has been registered at Police Station Naubasta. The investigation will be done based on facts," said the police official. (ANI)