Police register FIR against youths for disrupting Congress meeting in Dewas

[India], May 11 (ANI): An FIR was lodged against some youths for allegedly disrupting a public meeting chaired by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Friday.

The youth barged into the meeting and started raising slogans of 'PM Modi' and threw away the chairs placed there.

The public meeting took place on Friday evening at the local tehsil chowk. The police filed FIR around late night on behest of Congress leader Ejaz Sheikh.

The two youths were Lalu Soni and Arpan Upadhyay. A case was also registered against other BJP workers under section 147 and 127 of IPC.

Dewas goes to polls in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19. The counting of votes shall take place on May 23. (ANI)