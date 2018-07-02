Police remand of Mandsaur rape accused extended by 3 days

[India], July 1 (ANI): A local court on Monday extended the police remand of Irfan, one of the accused in Mandsaur rape case, by three days.

On June 28, an eight-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and allegedly raped by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur.

Following the incident, two accused in the case were arrested.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to speed up the investigation in the matter.

"We are investigating the matter with top-most priority. A SIT has also been constituted. The second accused has also been sent to police remand. We are doing everything to get them the punishment they deserve," Mandsaur Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rakesh Mohan Shukla had told ANI earlier. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, meanwhile, had condemned the incident and demanded that the perpetrators of the crime should be hanged till death. Speaking to media, Chouhan had said the 'beasts' committing such heinous crime are "burden on the earth" and do not deserve to live. (ANI)