Police seize 700 kg ganja in Tripura

(Tripura) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive the Tripura Police has seized 700 kg ganja (dry cannabis) worth Rs 35 lakh and arrested one person in this connection, in Dharamnagar of Tripura.

B Chakraborty, SP North Tripura said, "We got information that a vehicle was coming from Agartala carrying ganja. We detained the vehicle and seized 700 kg ganja worth Rs 35 lakh and arrested the driver," he said.

On Thursday, police destroyed ganja (dry cannabis) worth approximately Rs 3 crore.

AK Shukla, DGP Tripura told ANI, "5,957 kgs of ganja worth approximately Rs 3 crore that was seized earlier is being destroyed. It is a part of our fight against the drug menace in the state," he said. (ANI)