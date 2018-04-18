Police seize fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 7 crore, accused arrested

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Police seized fake currency notes with the face value of Rs 7 crore in Belgaum on Wednesday.

On information, police raided the Public Works Department (PWD) quarters in Vishweshwar Nagar and seized fake notes of 2000 denomination.

The notes were said to be printed to be distributed in rural areas during the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections which will be held on May 12.

The accused identified as Ajit Kumar Nidoni has been taken into custody.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway. (ANI)