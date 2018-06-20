Police seize Lucknow hotel over lack of safety equipment

[India], June 20: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized Megha Hotel, in Lucknow's Charbagh area for not having necessary fire safety equipments.

The police were reviewing the area in the wake of recent fire incident that took place at two hotels in Charbagh.

Six people were killed and five injured after a major fire broke out at SSJ International and Virat Hotels in Charbagh on June 19.

Earlier today, the police filed an FIR against the owners and workers of the two hotels case under Sections 285,337,338 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)