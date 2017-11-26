Police seize truck loaded with explosives in Dholpur

[India], November 26 (ANI): Rajasthan police on Saturday seized a truck loaded with explosive materials in Dholpur district.

The explosives included 12 cartons of detonators, 20 cartons of gelatin rods and 12 fuse wires, Dholpur Police Station Sub Inspector Rakesh Sharma said.

Truck driver Balla, a resident of Mathura, was arrested and sent to jail. An FIR was lodged under section 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

The truck was heading to Gwalior, allegedly to a person called Aarif.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)