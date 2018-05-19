Police seizes 90 unauthorised vehicles in Hyderabad

[India], May 19 (ANI): In an operation led by Hyderabad's Cyberabad police division, a total of 90 unauthorised vehicles were seized on Saturday.

According to police authorities, a search operation was launched to seize unauthorized vehicles near Prem Nagar in the Miyapur area of the city.

"After checking 500 residencies, the police force was able to seize 62 two-wheelers, 26 autorickshaws and two four wheelers for not carrying and maintaining proper documents," said Cyberabad Deputy Commissioner of Police A. Venkateshwar Rao.

About 220 police personnel were involved in the search and seize operations. (ANI)