Police seizes over 400 cartons of fake liquor, 3 held

[India], May 06 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested three suspected smugglers with 407 cartons of fake foreign-made liquor.

The liquor is valued at about Rs 13 lakh in the illegal market.

Four smugglers involved in the incident are absconding, according to official sources.

Police were only able to seize the cartons which were being carried in two SUVs en route to Bihar.

Two motorcycles and three other vehicles have also been seized.

Just three days ago, police arrested three people with 18,000 bottles of fake liquor in Chandauli district. (ANI)