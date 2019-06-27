Police serve notice to TDP Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi for violating MCC

[India], June 6 (ANI): Police served a 41 CrPC notice to TDP Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu on Wednesday for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Police had registered a case against him earlier, for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The police registered the case against Babu following a complaint from YSRC candidate for Visakha East assembly segment mentioning that Babu lost his temper after YSRC defeated TDP with a huge margin and made offensive comments about Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23, during a rally.

Reddy had steered YSRCP to a four-fifth majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, wresting power from TDP whose strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. The party also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while TDP could get only three seats. (ANI)