Police should not harass women relatives of militants: J&K Governor

[India], Dec 31(ANI): After much public outcry in the alleged case of harassment of a terrorist's sister by the cops in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that he will direct all police officers and staff to not harass the women relatives of militants or treat them inappropriately.

He said that he would direct the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir, to look into the incident and take necessary action if required against the accused police personnel.

"I have been informed that there has been no tearing up of a lady's clothes or her being harassed by the police. I reiterate that all police officers and staff will be directed not to harass ladies who happen to be relatives of militants or treat them in an unbecoming manner," said Malik.

He said that it has been widely reported in media that three close relatives of a militant were allegedly arrested and harassed by the J&K Police. "It has also been alleged that the clothes of a lady, who was one of those arrested, were also torn," said Malik. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited Rubina of Petipora Pulwama, the sister of a terrorist, who was allegedly thrashed by policemen in Jammu. After meeting Rubina, Mufti said that this was an unfortunate incident and should not occur again. (ANI)