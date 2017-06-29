Police thwart plan of Kashmiri boy to become militant

[India] June 29 (ANI): Police on Thursday thwarted a young Kashmiri boy's plan to become a militant.

A Police naka party in Baramulla district's Uri stopped 14-year-old Mohammad Qadeer Lone from crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

During the interrogation, Lone told the police that he wanted to cross the LoC to get arms training in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to become a militant.

He is a student of Eagle English Medium Public School Bomai Sopore and a resident of Naidkhai, Sumbal.

He is being counselled and would be handed over to parents. (ANI)