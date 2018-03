[India], Mar 16 (ANI): A sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Bihar's Gaya on Friday.

The deceased, who has been identified as Gaurishankar Thakur, was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The sub-inspector reportedly killed himself with his service revolver.

The son of the deceased has lodged an FIR alleging that the Deputy Superintendent of Police is responsible for his father's death as he did not grant him leave. (ANI)