Policeman injured in terrorist attack succumbs

[India], June 22 (ANI): Policeman HC Habibullah, who got injured during an attack on a police party by terrorists in Srinagar's Karan Nagar last week, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the demise of Habibullah, who was undergoing treatment at SKIMS hospital in the state.

Since few days, the state has been witnessing a huge spurt in terror activity.

Recently, veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar.

The same day, the bullet-ridden body of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area. On a related note, the Central Government earlier this week announced that there would be no extension of the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the security forces to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings. The security operations were earlier suspended in the wake of the holy month of Ramzan. (ANI)