Policeman killed, two injured in J&K attack

Srinagar: One policeman was killed and two others were injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

In the first attack after the state came under Governor's Rule, militants fired at a police vehicle in Kandizal area near Galander bypass in Pulwama, injuring three policemen.

The injured policemen were shifted to the army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh area here where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Police in Pulwama said that the area around the site of the attack has been surrounded for searches.