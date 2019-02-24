Policeman saves woman from being crushed under train at Malad railway station

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A woman was saved from being crushed under a speeding train in a Mumbai station owing to quick thinking by a railway policeman who caught the woman who was being dragged along the tracks after falling down from the train.

Railway Protection Force personnel Praveen Kumar displayed the presence of mind to rescue the woman at Malad railway station in Mumbai on February 22.

After CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, Kumar has been showered with praises from all across the country for his alertness.

A video obtained by ANI shows that a woman fell down from a running train and while she was being dragged along the train, a passenger and an RPF personnel are seen rushing to her assistance. If they had not caught her on time there were higher chances that the woman could have slipped onto the tracks. Around 18,423 people died and 18,847 people were injured in suburban train-related accidents from January 2013 to August 2018, according to the reply by a Mumbai railway police commissionerate in a Right To Information plea last year. (ANI)