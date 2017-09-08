Policemen shoot at youth, steal Rs 1.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, six policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district shot at a youth and stole Rs 1.5 lakh off him.





Director General of Police Shashikant Shukla said on Thursday that the accused policemen have been duly suspended.





The victim Ashok Gavankar, who is in a hospital, said that on Wednesday night he stopped near Cherital town to relieve himself around 11.30 p.m. Soon some police officials fired at him from their car. He ran to save himself, but fell unconscious.



The policemen chased after him, stole Rs 1.5 lakh from him and left him to die. Gavankar reached the hospital with the help of a friend.

Shukla said that the policemen were chasing after a local arms dealer.