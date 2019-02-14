Political leaders condemn Awantipora terror attack, say terrorists will be taught lesson

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Condemning the terrorist attack that took place in Awantipora on Thursday various political leaders including the Prime Minister stated that the sacrifice of the security personnel will not go in vain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly."

A CRPF convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district this afternoon by terrorists, causing heavy casualties of security personnel. Around 2500 personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred.

Governor Satya Pal Malik in a statement said, "The forces responsible for insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and they just want to prove their presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility."

He added that such actions will not deter the resolve of security forces and people, and "we will finish these inimical forces to the last".

The Governor has urged commanders of all the security forces to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who is travelling to Srinagar on Friday said that he has spoken to Governor Satypal Malik about the terrorist attack.

"Today’s dastardly attack on CRPF in Pulwama is extremely painful and disturbing. I bow to each and every CRPF jawan who has sacrificed his life in service to the nation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," added Singh

Arun Jaitely took to Twitter and assured the nation that the terrorists will be taught an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.

He tweeted, "Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyrs & we stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given an unforgettable lesson for their heinous act."

Expressing his sadness over the incident, Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter saying: "Deeply saddened by news of the IED blast in #Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir in which our brave CRPF Jawans have been martyred. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with our injured Jawans to recover soon."

K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, told the media, "As far as the death toll is concerned I was told it was initially 18 and three people were taken to hospital in critical condition. So, it could be 20. But I am only basing on telephonic reports I am getting from the field."

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is monitoring the situation in Kashmir and senior CRPF officials are briefing him on the situation.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also called the attack cowardly and tweeted, "I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolence to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel also condemned the attack.

Patel said, "The horrific attack on our CRPF jawans is an act of supreme cowardice. Perpetrators of such terrorist acts are out to destabilise Jammu & Kashmir but sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain. India stands firmly behind their families & loved ones in this hour of grief." (ANI)