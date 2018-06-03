'Political murders' have no place in democracy: Javadekar

[India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that 'political murder' has no place in a democracy.

Javadekar alleged that murder of his party workers in West Bengal's Purulia district are political murders.

"It's a political murder. So far, 19 BJP workers have been killed. The recent killings in West Bengal are inhuman. We condemn this brutal political murder and the murder culture. The people of West Bengal will teach a lesson to those who indulge in such acts. Political murder has no place in a democracy," Javadekar said while briefing media in Kolkata.

On Saturday, the body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Dulal Kumar, who went missing on Friday, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district. This comes a week after the body of another BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in the same district on May 30. As per the West Bengal police, the investigation into the death of Kumar was handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Earlier, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani had accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of indulging in targeted killings of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in West Bengal. (ANI)