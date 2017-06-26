Political parties creating drama by hosting iftar parties: Giriraj Singh

[India], June 26 (ANI): Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterises Giriraj Singh waded into controversy yet again, as he slammed the Congress Party for hosting an iftar party, saying it was spreading appeasement politics in the country.

"The Congress Party has started the appeasement politics in the country. Today, the so called secular leaders are following this politics and are organising the iftar party. I simply want to ask these people that whether they will organise the same for Hindus. There is no need to create such dramas by giving iftar parties," Singh told ANI.

Reportedly, earlier also Singh urged Hindus that instead of cutting cakes on birthdays, they should offer prayers in a temple. As soon as the new crescent moon of holy month of Ramadan was spotted, the political circles all over India waded into their decade long tradition, hosting iftars. On June 23, President Pranab Mukherjee hosted iftar party, attended by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad were also present at the event. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav hosted Roza-Iftaar party in Patna which was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar . On June 18, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hosted Iftar party. (ANI)