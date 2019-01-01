Political parties should work collectively for better outcomes: RS Dy Chairman

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): A day after the opposition parties thwarted the central government's attempt to push the instant Triple Talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman of the Upper House, Harivansh appeared unpeturbed over the matter, expressing hope that all of the parties would come together to find solutions and face challenges in this new year.

Speaking to ANI, Harivansh said: "Yesterday, I gave my message to all the parties in the House that they should forget their issues and leave them behind as we approach 2019. We should collectively discuss the real issues plaguing the nation."

He underlined that both the Opposition and the BJP-led central government should come in unison to tackle every challenge and get the legislations and bills passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"In the last two decades, there has been a challenge before us, how to strengthen institutions of the country and retain people's trust in them. We try to find solutions and face these challenges together, it is the essence of India. Both the Houses of Parliament should stand together to face every type of challenge and I hope it prevails," he added.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has been insisting that the Triple Talaq bill should be sent to the select committee of the Parliament.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018, which proposes to criminalise the practice of Muslims men giving divorce to their wives by uttering the word "Talaq" thrice in quick succession, was passed by Lok Sabha few days back. It was needed to be passed by the Rajya Sabha to become a law.

The bill was slated to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha on Monday afternoon for consideration and passing.

However, as soon as an effort was made to take the bill up, an uproar erupted in the House as the Opposition was adamant in sending the bill to the select committee and Harivansh adjourned the House for a brief while.

When the House resumed post-lunch, the raging debate over the bill showed no signs of abating, following which Rajya Sabha was adjourned till January 2. (ANI)