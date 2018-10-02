Political slugfest continues over Dum Dum blast

Kolkata: Hours after West Bengal Technical Education Minister Purnendu Basu claimed that the Dum Dum blast was similar to the ones orchestrated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy on Tuesday suggested the minister to get a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry done into the matter.

Basu, earlier in the day, had compared the attack to "the ones carried out previously by the RSS."

In response to the same, Roy told ANI "This is a false allegation. If they're sure of it, they can get an NIA inquiry done. They have the habit of leveling false allegations. It is their political game."

An explosion had occurred in West Bengal's Dum Dum area in a fruit stall stationed in the market, leaving one dead and over ten injured. The cause of the explosion has not been ascertained yet.