Political temperature to heat up in Amethi tomorrow with Rahul, Irani's visit

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Political atmosphere in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, is expected to be surcharged tomorrow when the Congress president and Union Minister Smriti Irani descend here on the same day.

Irani had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha polls but she been nurturing the constituency in the expectation of taking on the Gandhi scion again in the next elections.

Gandhi will be in Amethi for two days from tomorrow during which he will be attending various programmes of the party.

Irani, Minister for Textiles, will be here for a day tomorrow to participate in a blanket distribution programme. However, since both will be here tomorrow, it is likely to raise the electoral pitch ahead of the next elections. The two have been engaged in face-offs over development of Amethi, with Irani maintaining that the constituency had suffered despite Gandhi family representing in the Lok Sabha for decades.(ANI)