Political vendetta 'allegations' won't stop 'action' against corruption: UP Govt

[India] May 22 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh (UP) Government has made it clear that allegation of political vendetta will not stop its drive against corruption.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday reiterated his government's resolve to go after corruption and scams.

"We had declared in our Sankalp Patra that if any complaint of a scam comes into our knowledge then the government would conduct inquiry and appropriate action would be taken on the report," Maurya told ANI.

He was reacting on former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that the Yogi government's decision to conduct inquiry in the Lukcnow-Agra Expressway project was politically motivated. He further added that the government won't stop from conducting inquiry in the corruption matter "just because the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party level allegation of political vendetta". The Yogi Government in April ordered 10 district magistrates to probe all land deals for the expressway in around 230 villages done over the last 18 months, over suspicion that the farm land was passed as land for residential purposes to get higher compensation during Akhilesh rule. The UP Government on Sunday began probe and collected samples of roads from five places at random between Lucknow and Etawah. (ANI)