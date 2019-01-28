Politically-motivated cases against politicians during BJP rule will be withdrawn, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that all politically-motivated cases registered against politicians would be withdrawn.

Addressing a rally in Raipur's Atal Nagar, the Chief Minister said: "All politically-motivated cases registered with the police against political leaders will be withdrawn in Chhattisgarh."

Praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his leadership, the Chief Minister said: "According to me, Rahul Gandhi means to waive the loans of farmers. Rahul Gandhi means Rs 2,500 support price for the paddy. Rahul Gandhi means to get backlands of the farmers of Lohandigunda. "

Earlier, Rahul after distributing loan waiver certificates to some of the beneficiary farmers during the function, accused the BJP of trying to create two India--one of Rafale scam, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and the other of the poor farmers." Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Rahul said: "We have waived farmers' loans of Rs 6,100 crore. What BJP could not do in 15 years, we did in 24 hours. There is no dearth of money. Prime Minister Modi only wants you to listen to his ‘Mann ki Baat’. Rafale was a huge contract. Lakhs of youth could have got jobs. But Modi ji wanted to benefit his industrialist friend." Rahul also announced that the Congress will ensure Minimum Income Guarantee to the poor of the country if the Congress comes to power. Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan was held in Raipur to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the Congress party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years. (ANI)