Politicos condemn killing of Shujaat Bukhari, call it 'cowardice act'

[India], June 14 (ANI): While the entire media fraternity is in a state of shock over the killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari, the political leaders also came forth to express grief over the incident.

Bukhari, the Editor-in-Chief of the daily Rising Kashmir was shot dead by terrorists near Press Colony in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehboob Mufti while denouncing the "mindless" killing recalled her meeting with the renowned journalist a few days ago.

"This is really shocking. He came to meet me a few days back. This is upsetting," the Chief Minister told media.

Mehboob met the family of Bukhari and expressed her condolences to the kin of the deceased.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter and termed the incidence as an "act of cowardice".

"Killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family," Singh tweeted.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore told ANI that the media is free in India and the state and central government are committed for the freedom of the press.

"This is a shameful act. Media is free in India. The state government and the central government are committed for the freedom of the press in the country and the state," Rathore said.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi too expressed grief over the death of the journalist and said Bukhari was fearlessly fighting for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed," he tweeted.

Bukhari, an editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today evening when he stepped out of his office for an Iftar party.

During the incident, one personal security officer of Bukhari was killed and other got injured. Bukhari was given police protection since an attack on him in 2000.

Police investigating in the case is underway. (ANI)