Politicos divided over Kejriwal-LG row

[India], June 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has come out in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his standoff with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Yadav said, "If anyone who has stopped developmental work, be it in Bihar or Delhi, it is the BJP. BJP can take any step for political gain. What is the reason for Lt Governor not meeting Delhi Chief Minister?"

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, who visited Delhi Secretariat to meet the party leaders and IAS officers, condemned the Aam Aadmi Party's 'dharna.'

He said, "Delhi Chief Minister is an elected representative, he has not been present at his office for some days now. It should be decided now if he is even fit to hold the Chief Minister office." Kejriwal and a few of his Cabinet ministers like Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Gopal Rai have been on a sit-in protest at Raj Niwas for the past one week, demanding a direction for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working under the Delhi administration to end their "undeclared strike." However, on Monday, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for sit-in or dharna inside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence and questioned as to "who authorised the dharna." The court, however, issued no orders or directive in the case, although, it said that the ongoing 'strike' could not be classified as a strike, "as one cannot stage a protest inside a house or office." (ANI)