Politicos extend Eid greetings, urge peace and prosperity

[India], June 16 (ANI): With Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across India today, a number of political leaders extended their greetings to the people of the country.

Former Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered prayers at a mosque here on Parliament Street on the occasion of the Muslim festival.

"Eid is an occasion to celebrate happiness and we should all do I wish all my brothers and sisters on this joyous occasion," Ansari told ANI.

Azad, too, extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion.

"May our nation prosper and develop. Everyone should spread the message of peace. I pray to Allah to change that may there be love among us all and not hatred. I pray for the people of Kashmir, for their happiness and peace," he said. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu also extended his wishes to the people. "I wish all my brothers and sisters on this holy and joyous occasion. I hope that everybody spreads the message of peace on this beautiful festival," he said. Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety in various parts of the country today. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar. The date and time of Eid are different in different countries. (ANI)