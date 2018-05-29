Politicos welcome Rajnath's statement on Hurriyat talks

& Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): Politicos on Monday welcomed the assertion of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the Centre is ready to talk to every stakeholder, including the Hurriyat Conference in the Valley, if it comes to the table.

"Earlier also Hurriyat took the initiative of talks. Initiating talks is a good step. The dialogue should start, however, both agreement and disagreement may happen. But there is no harm in talks because we should find a way. Pakistan General also said that talks are the only way. Everyone including Hurriyat, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and mainstream parties are saying that dialogue should start," Rafi Ahmed Mir, chief spokesman, PDP said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) president G.M. Shaheen believes that talks are the only solution to the issues in Kashmir.

"This is a very good opportunity. They must come forward for the peace. Talks are the only solution in Kashmir issue. Rajnath Singh is giving opportunity to every party," Shaheen said.

In a statement, the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described it as a welcoming step to initiate dialogue and reconciliation in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that given the positive outcome from the ground on the Ramadhan ceasefire in the state, the peace constituency in the country and the State should feel encouraged to start the much-needed process of peaceful engagement with all stakeholders in the state.

The Chief Minister hoped that parties and groups like Hurriyat Conference will seize the opportunity and show their responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir by displaying the much-needed maturity so that the opportunity is not wasted.

With an example from the world, the Chief Minister added that even arch-rival nations like the United States and North Korea and North Korea and South Korea ultimately had to take to the table to iron out their mutual issues.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, however, called it a stunt.

"It is another stunt we have to live with it. This home minister is taking the issue non seriously. He is playing jocks with people of J&K. Look what is happening at LoC and international borders. Nearly a lakh of people have been dislocated and they have nowhere to go. Rajnath Singh came here for three days sometimes ago. He said that he will talk with everyone. He locked himself in Nehru guesthouse and after three days he announced jobs for Kashmiri pundits and left. Anyone even half intelligent will see through the game plan of New Delhi," Kamal said.

The Union Home Minister in an interactive session with a television channel on Saturday said that he was ready to hold talks with separatists in the Valley led by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. (ANI)